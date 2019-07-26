Cougar Athletics Fund sees another record year

This past year’s contributions to Washington State University’s Cougar Athletics Fund set a record for the second year in a row, part of the third-best fundraising year in school history.
According to a WSU press release, the CAF’s fiscal year, which ended June 30, included $8.6 million in donations — up $900,000 from the year before. Athletics Director Pat Chun said 100 percent of donations to the CAF support scholarships for WSU’s 450 student athletes.
“People want to give to what they’re passionate about — fortunately, for a lot of people, they understand the impact a scholarship has on a young person,” Chun said. “To be able to graduate from school and have no debt or minimal debt is a huge advantage, so asking people to give to scholarships, historically, has been one of the great tools in fundraising.”
The boost in giving to athltics comes during a banner year in fundraising for WSU as a whole.
On Thursday, the university announced it had raised more than $145.8 million in the last fiscal year — marking the third-best fundraising year in WSU’s 129-year history.
According to a news release, nearly 49,000 donors contributed more than $123.2 million in grants, gifts and pledges.
There was an additional $22.6 million in future commitments.
While Chun said WSU athletics benefits from a passionate and proud group of alumni and fans, the university’s athletics program has given them a lot to be especially proud of this year.
WSU football, the school’s most visible program, won a school-record 11 games which included a victory in the Alamo Bowl. Head Coach Mike Leach was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year and Gardner Minshew, the team’s mustachioed star quarterback, was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. These successes also were reflected in ticket sales. Last year’s revenues generated from football tickets were the highest ever.
Beyond football, Chun said WSU soccer and volleyball are both top-25 programs and student athletes are at their highest grade-point average in history.
Including CAF, total giving to WSU athletics last year reached $15.1 million — the second-highest annual amount on record and just the third time the department has surpassed $15 million in donations.
