I hesitated, but decided to interrupt them anyway. Two women were having an animated conversation in the Moscow Food Co-op deli. One of the pair was a high school teacher I admire greatly. I hadn’t seen her for months, so decided to say a quick hello. Familiar with my column, LeeAnn Eareckson mentioned that her visiting cousin, Carolyn Parks, was on an open-ended road trip. She was among the not-so-small world of permanent RVers. Not your standard owner, who parks their rig in the driveway when not out in it, Carolyn was a true “turtle” (that’s what I’m calling it) with her only home on her back.
I’d heard of this RV owner subset, but hadn’t actually met a human turtle. I simply had to know more. Like, after 40 years of settled life in New Mexico, how did a single woman of exactly my age make this leap? How did she actually pull it off?
I got myself invited to LeeAnn’s for a pleasant afternoon of sipping iced tea on the deck, asking questions, and finally, inspectingthe carapace.
Carolyn’s decision had not been sudden; she’d been researching and taking baby steps for 2-3 years, before finally pulling the plug on a lengthy career as a cyber security compliance officer for a small agency.
She hadn’t owned a home, so there was no mortgage, but she realized that continuing to pay rent for an apartment just meant continuing to work to pay the rent. That didn’t seem like a good enough reason to keep working; it seemed more like the perfect catalyst to act on her long-held dream of a lessencumbered life.
By auspicious coincidence, her last day of work, March 13, 2020, was the exact same Friday her company told everyone else to pack up their stuff too, and go home for an indefinite period of workingremotely. Yup. COVID-19.
Carolyn managed to move completely out of her apartment in six weeks. “Was it hard to get rid of everything?” I asked.
“I’d take a deep breath, say to myself, ‘It’s time for this to be with somebody else,’ and it got easier and easier.” She didn’t spend a lot of energy trying to sell things. It was more satisfying to just givestuff away.
She stored one box of a few special things with a sibling, and as for documents and photos, she scanned what she wanted to keep, and it’s all stored on a thumb drive.
She housesat for several months, during which time she acquired a new Dodge Ram Promaster, one of several vans popular with tradespeople, and RV-ers who want to “build things out” to their own specifications. Curious, I googled “van to RV conversion” and sheesh! 23,200,000 results in .47 seconds.
Being a handy sort, Carolyn cut out holes in the sides and ceiling, for windows, skylight, fans, etc. The maiden voyage, beginning in May 2021, was across the country to Massachusetts, where her brother and a woodworker friend helped her customize the inside cabinetry, plumbing, and a rear “bedroom” over the storage and mechanical area accessed through the rear doors. It’s the ultimate tiny house on wheels.
By now, Carolyn has been completely “on the road” for more than six months. I asked if she’d experienced any loneliness? Did it feel different to no longer have a place to feel rooted to?
“Not really,” she answered. “This is my home and base. I’m by nature an introvert. I have friends and family to visit if I choose to, but I love peace and quiet. I need nature.”
She can keep up with anybody, or find any information she really needs using the internet. Yes, she’s often out of any service area (and admits to too much time on her computer when she’s within.)
I asked if she had encountered any special challenges? Once, a place just felt creepy. No one was around, when she had expected there would be. Another time, some folks arrived nearby, late, loud, and creepy enough that she didn’t feel like going over to ask them about turning their music down. Her biggest lesson? “Trust your gut.” She’s completely self-contained, so she can simply drive off.
What kinds of places does she stay in? Parks and campgrounds, of course. And all publicly-owned US Forest Service land allows “dry” camping (bring your own water, and self-contained potty), and she occasionally enjoys a campground with full hook-ups. There are businesses (also friends and family) who host free camping. And a neat network she told me about is Harvest Host: farms, wineries, breweries, and attractions that offer free camping. (One is expected to purchase or partake of things offered.)
Carolyn has a bucket list and many sustaining interests. They include visiting wildlife refuges, studying prairie ecosystems (she is an avid birder), watercolor and nature journaling. She’s developed remarkable skill using polymer clay, an art medium perfectly scaled for a wandering lifestyle. I was bewitched by a series of small platters, with very complex designs, which she can work on at a picnic table (weather permitting) or her dinette table inside. Her toaster oven becomes the drying kiln, and all the materials store in a shoebox. LeeAnn and I hope that when finished pieces start to take up too much space, she’ll get a booth at the Renaissance Fair and circle back through.
Bona fide turtle-hood is not a state I’ll ever attain, but Carolyn inspired me with several ideas and philosophies I will take to heart. Among them: “Once in a while, I just go through a drawer and see if there’s anything I haven’t been using. If there is, I’ll just leave it on a picnic table, so someone else can.”
About her very tiny home, she concluded, “This is me. It feels good. It’s liberating.”
Leffingwell continues her quest to downsize without moving or dying.