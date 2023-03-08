The Pullman City Council approved a new contract to fund the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.
The council has been working with the chamber to delegate funds for a new tourism contract for the city. In the past, the council annually provided the chamber about $300,000, according to a city of Pullman news release. The funding comes from the city’s lodging tax on hotel and motels, and is used for tourism promotion and events held by the chamber.
This month, the council approved a new three-year tourism contract with the chamber, totaling to over $1.1 million over the three-year period, according to the release. The contract is funded by the city’s lodging tax and will be used for tourism-centered endeavors.