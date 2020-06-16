The Moscow City Council — in its first in-person meeting at Moscow City Hall since March — took the first step Monday night in purchasing an $875,000 building near the downtown core.
The council, on a 5-1 vote, approved a purchase and sale agreement to buy the Sam Haddock Building from Gritman Medical Park LLC. The building, on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets across the street from the federal building, would be remodeled to accommodate city offices. Councilor Anne Zabala was the lone dissenting vote.
Zabala and Laflin participated in the meeting virtually while the other four councilors, Mayor Bill Lambert, city staff and members of the public sat in the council chambers of City Hall adhering to 6-foot social distancing.
Moscow voters passed a $9.64 million general obligation bond in May 2019 to fund the construction of a new police station, renovation of the existing police station on Fourth Street to fit the city office needs now proposed at the Haddock Building and minor repairs to the Paul Mann Building next to City Hall.
The Fourth Street building renovations were estimated to cost about $1.5 million, but the city would save $200,000 because the cost of acquisition and renovation of the Haddock Building is estimated at $1.3 million, a city document said.
The Haddock Building was constructed in 1985 and includes 7,500 square feet of office space, 1,400 square feet of storage space (within a partial basement) and 15 off-street parking spaces.
The Haddock Building provides benefits that the Fourth Street building would not, the document said. It was constructed as a more modern office building, fits the intended use better than the Fourth Street building, admits more natural sunlight, would require less extensive renovations, offers off-street parking for customers and city inspection vehicles and provides more convenient access for customers and visitors, the document said.
In addition, the council could choose to sell the Fourth Street building and make it available for other uses.
If the sale closes, City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the Haddock and Mann buildings could be repurposed and occupied before the new police station on the south end of town is completed next year. The remodeling of the Fourth Street facility would not have been able to start until police had left the building.
The Haddock Building property acquisition and renovation would be funded by bond proceeds and general fund capital accumulation and has been accommodated in the draft fiscal 2021 budget, which starts Oct. 1.
If the city council elects to sell the Fourth Street building, the proceeds of that sale could further reduce the cost of the project.
The city and Gritman on June 3 entered into a nonbinding letter of intent, which sets the terms and conditions of the proposed purchase of the Haddock Building. The purchase and sale agreement states the city will provide Gritman with a $5,000 earnest money deposit and grants the city a 90-day due diligence period, during which the city may inspect the building and associated mechanical and electrical systems to confirm that the building will meet the city’s needs and will be a cost-effective alternative.
If the city determines the building is not suitable or cost-effective for the intended use as an office building, the city can terminate the agreement within the 90-day feasibility period and the earnest money deposit will be returned to the city.
In other business:
—- Moscow Farmers Market attendance has declined significantly so far compared to last year.
An estimated 1,064 customers were recorded June 6, the first market Saturday of the year, and 766 were estimated last Saturday. On May 25, 2019, 8,035 customers were estimated and 9,473 were approximated June 22, 2019.
A maximum of 50 patrons were allowed at a time in the market footprint at the June 6 market and 100 were allowed at last Saturday’s market.
“I’m not sure if this is attributed to folks still not feeling safe enough to come out and come into the market, but we’re doing our best to make it as safe as possible for those that are interested,” Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said. “And on the flip side of that, there have been some folks who don’t want to come to market because of the restrictions.”
The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market, in which customers order items online and pick them up in drive-through fashion in the City Hall parking lot, has experienced a decrease in customers and orders each Saturday since it started May 16.
There were 126 customers and 357 orders May 16 and 60 customers and 185 orders last Saturday. There are 26 vendors participating in the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market.
Argona attributed the decrease in Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market customers and orders to the weather, people growing their own produce and the recent reopening of the downtown market.
— The council canceled Artwalk 2020. In April, city staff chose to postpone Artwalk until September rather than canceling it altogether.
— The council denied a request that asked the city to vacate a portion of the Howard Street right-of-way located south of Homestead Street and north of East E Street.
— Riedner said the city has issued three permits to Main Street businesses so far that will allow them to expand into public rights-of-way so they can entertain more patrons while practicing social distancing. He said five applications for permits are pending and at least six more are anticipated.
