The Moscow City Council on Monday approved new rules for day care facilities regarding the minimum age for day care staff and the number of infants allowed per provider.
City staff have considered amending the day care rules since 2019, when several providers expressed a desire to increase day care capacity in Moscow.
Part of the changes involve the child-to-staff ratio. To determine this ratio, the regulations assign points per child based on their age.
Under the old rules, there needed to be a minimum of one day care director or staff member for every 10 points. The new rules increase the minimum to one director or staff member for every 12 points.
Infants younger than 2 years of age are now assigned four points instead of three. This means the maximum number of infants allowed per staff member is three. This change addressed the city council’s concerns that having more infants in a day care facility presents a safety issue.
City supervisor Bill Belknap said this is more restrictive than the state’s standards, which allows for six infants per provider.
The new rules also increase the minimum age requirement for day care staff workers.
Initially, city staff proposed the minimum age for day care workers should be 14 as long as they are under direct adult supervision. That age has been increased to 16.
The definition of a family day care facility has also been clarified as a place or facility providing day care services for five or more children not related to the provider.
The city consulted with IdahoSTARS, an organization that assists child care professionals, before proposing these changes to the council.
The city councilors thanked the Moscow Police Department and the city staff for addressing their concerns and putting in the effort to make these changes.
City councilor Maureen Laflin said she wished Idaho joined other states in subsidizing day care services.