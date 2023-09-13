This story has been updated from its original version.

The Pullman City Council ratified an emergency declaration Tuesday evening as it prepares to haul its solid waste to another processing facility following complications with getting a permit approved by the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Pullman applied for a new DOE permit to haul its solid waste, or biosolids, from the Pullman Wastewater Treatment Plant to a local farm for use as fertilizer.

