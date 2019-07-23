The Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee recommended Monday the City Council’s $1 million commitment it made last month to the construction of a new ice rink expire in three years.
Pete Robichaud, Palouse Ice Rink founding president and board member, told the committee that should be plenty of time to raise money and start construction.
“In the past month, a couple of meetings have been held with individuals and some businesses that are looking very fruitful,” Robichaud said. “I can’t disclose what those are at this stage, but our goal is to be able to start construction long before 2022.”
The council committed $1 million from the city’s Hamilton Fund — designated for use by the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department for the benefit of children as described in the will of Bobby C. Hamilton — in 2016 to replace the rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The commitment was set to expire June 28 of this year.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner told the council June 17 there is about $2,385,000, including the $1 million commitment, remaining in the Hamilton Fund.
With council approval at the next council meeting Aug. 5, the commitment will expire May 22, 2022 — the same date as the rink’s conditional use permit expiration date that was renewed by the Moscow Board of Adjustment in May.
As of last month, the PIR board still needs to raise about $2.8 million of the roughly $5 million needed to construct the rink.
The current facility was built in 2001 as a temporary structure with an estimated 15-year lifespan. The facility is showing its age as the roof is starting to fail.
In other business, the committee recommended approving a request from Latah County and the Latah County Historical Society to participate in the McConnell Mansion reroof project in the amount of $19,750 in the current fiscal 2019 budget. The item will be on the council’s Aug. 5 consent agenda.
