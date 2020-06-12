Council to consider purchase of Haddock Building

The Moscow City Council on Monday will consider approving a purchase and sale agreement to buy the Haddock Building from Gritman Medical Park LLC for $875,000, according to a document provided by the city.
The council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel and other broadcast options.
If approved, the building, on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets across the street from the Federal Building, would be remodeled to accommodate city offices.
Moscow voters passed a $9.64 million general obligation bond in May 2019 to fund the construction of a new police station, renovation of the existing police station on Fourth Street to fit the city office needs now proposed at the Haddock Building and minor repairs to the Paul Mann Building next to City Hall.
The Fourth Street building renovations were estimated to cost about $1.5 million, but the city would save $200,000 because the cost of acquisition and renovation of the Haddock Building is estimated at $1.3 million, the document said.
The Haddock Building was constructed in 1985 and includes 7,500 square feet of office space, 1,400 square feet of storage space (within a partial basement) and 15 off-street parking spaces.
The Haddock Building provides benefits that the Fourth Street building would not. The Haddock Building was constructed as a more modern office building, fits the intended use better than the Fourth Street building, admits more natural sunlight, would require less extensive renovations, offers off-street parking for customers and city inspection vehicles and provides more convenient access for customers and visitors, the document said.
In addition, the council could choose to sell the Fourth Street building and make it available for other uses. The Fourth Street building’s close proximity to Main Street and Friendship Square would allow for an extension of traditional downtown uses, the document said.
The Haddock Building property acquisition and renovation would be funded by bond proceeds and General Fund Capital accumulation and has been accommodated in the draft fiscal 2021 budget, which starts Oct. 1. If the city council elects to sell the Fourth Street building, the proceeds of that sale could further reduce the cost of the project.
The document said the city and Gritman on June 3 entered into a nonbinding letter of intent, which sets the terms and conditions of the proposed purchase of the Haddock Building.
City staff has since completed the preparation of the purchase and sale agreement for the council’s consideration. The agreement states the city will provide Gritman with a $5,000 earnest money deposit and grants the city a 90-day due diligence period, during which the city may inspect the building and associated mechanical and electrical systems to confirm that the building will meet the city’s needs and will be a cost-effective alternative.
If the city determines the building is not suitable or cost-effective for the intended use as an office building, the city can terminate the agreement within the 90-day feasibility period and the earnest money deposit will be returned to the city.