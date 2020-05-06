A Pullman City Council member is concerned businesses in Pullman will not survive if Whitman County cannot open its economy soon.
During Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting, Councilor Al Sorensen said the problem will only worsen with Idaho allowing businesses to open up earlier than Washington.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a phased approach to reopening the state’s economy with each phase lasting at least three weeks. Moscow and other Idaho cities have already allowed retail businesses to open their doors to the public again.
Sorensen said that in the past there has been a small “drainage” of customers in Pullman going across the border to Idaho to do their shopping. He said this will now become a bigger problem for Pullman.
“That small drain hole is now a giant flood,” he said.
Washington counties with small populations like Whitman County can apply to the state to reopen businesses sooner than other parts of Washington. To be eligible, Whitman County must go three weeks without a new positive COVID-19 test.
The last confirmed COVID-19 case in Whitman County was on April 22, which means Whitman County can send its application next week.
Sorensen said this goal may be worth people choosing to not get tested.
“Honestly, in my opinion, this three-week waiting period of no new cases makes me think that maybe we shouldn’t get tested,” he said. “Let’s get to the 21 days and go.”
Sorensen said he is sensitive to the health risks, but he said people should take personal responsibility for their safety.
“If you don’t feel comfortable going out in public, then stay home,” he said.
Councilor Dan Records said he is concerned some of Sorensen’s remarks came across as “a bit reckless.”
He said Whitman County should increase testing and contact tracing in order to prevent the spread of the contagious virus.
“If we have one new case, that can spread pretty quickly to other people unless we contain that case,” Records said.
Records said he supports Inslee’s phased approach and does not want to sacrifice health for the sake of businesses.
At the end of the meeting, Records said he would like to survey residents about what safety precautions they want businesses to implement when they eventually reopen.
In other meeting matters, the city council allowed the Pullman Fire Department to pursue a FEMA grant that will allow it to retain three firefighters if the city’s finances worsens and a reduction in force becomes necessary.
The council approved a bid from Northwest Fence Company for $207,439 to replace the backstops and fencing for Wiley, Bowman and Thatuna Playfields. Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said construction will start this summer, perhaps sooner than August. A bond passed by voters in 2018 authorized funding for these projects.
The council also approved a bid from Magnum Construction of $274,351 to upgrade the transit facility to accommodate fully electric buses. The city recently accepted Washington State Department of Transportation grants to help fund the purchase of two new fully electric buses that will arrive in Pullman in 2021.
The transit facility upgrade also will be partially funded by a grant and should be completed later this year.
