Whitman County is planning to build a 120-foot cell tower on Bald Butte south of Pullman and promises to take measures to salvage the Palouse Prairie habitat found there.
The tower will cost the county $800,000 and is intended to improve cell coverage for emergency police and fire services, according to Whitman County Director of Emergency Management Bill Tensfeld.
He said it will be built next to an existing 60-foot tower that the county will remove.
The county is working with the Phoenix Conservancy, a local nonprofit that works to restore endangered ecosystems, to ensure Palouse Prairie habitat growing on the butte is salvaged when construction starts.
Palouse Prairie is protected under the county’s critical areas ordinance. An estimated 1 percent of the Palouse Prairie that once spanned the Palouse remains today.
Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson said that is why the county consulted with botanists to determine where to erect the cell tower.
David Hall, president of the Palouse Prairie Foundation said his organization reviewed the proposal and determined there would not be a significant effect on Palouse Prairie habitat.
“We don’t have any issues with this application,” Hall said.
While some Palouse Prairie plants will need to be removed, Thomson said the Phoenix Conservancy will take those plants and replant them at a different location.
Work to remove the plants will begin mid-April and construction should begin two to three weeks after that.
Thomson clarified that the new cell tower for Whitman County Emergency Management will be in a different location than the cell tower that was proposed in 2019.
In 2019, the county rejected an application from Weis Towers to build a cell tower on Bald Butte because the proposed location would have had a damaging effect on Palouse Prairie habitat and violated the critical areas ordinance.
That cell tower would have required the county to build a road, but Thomson said the county’s new tower will be on an existing road.
Thomson said he believes the government has reached a good solution for a project that will benefit the county.
“This is a necessary tower for public service,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.