Whitman County is expecting to lose more than $1 million in revenue from the gas tax that helps fund maintenance of county roads.
“It’s a pretty big deal for us,” Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Store said.
The county was expecting to receive $4.5 million in gas tax revenue in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, Storey said. With the pandemic keeping people off the roads, the gas tax revenue, which makes up about half of the county’s road department funding, has taken a hit.
Storey said the county will probably have to postpone some road maintenance during the upcoming year, including an overlay project at the Port of Wilma.
Additionally, Storey said they will likely not replace retiring employees or replace equipment because of the funding shortfall. He said the county will know more about its financial situation next spring.
He said outside of property taxes, the roads department does not have other revenue sources, and county reserves have been declining for several years.
There are almost 1,900 miles of road in the county.
Storey said the public may get frustrated with the county as it dials back its road maintenance because of funding shortages.
“I just hope the public is patient with us as we work through it,” he said,
To a lesser extent, the City of Pullman is also expecting to be affected by less gas tax revenue.
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the city could lose approximately $100,000 which usually pays for expenditures such as street resurfacing and sidewalk repair.
“That’s where you’ll see the pain a little bit,” he said.
He said in 2017, the city received $460,000 in gas tax revenue and more than $500,000 in 2018.
The gas tax does not make up the majority of Pullman’s street funding. It also receives money from utility taxes and real estate excise taxes.
Gardes said gas tax revenue has been declining in recent years anyway as cars have become more fuel efficient. He said the city expects the pandemic to exacerbate that decline.
Gardes said he plans to talk to the Pullman City Council about exploring additional revenue sources to adjust to this decline in gas tax. He said one option could be raising utility taxes.
Washington has been exploring a pay-per-mile system that would replace the gas tax, which is 49.4 cents per gallon.
