An absent-minded tractor operator damaged several miles of pavement in Latah County on Friday, and crews were rolling this week to get the damage fixed.
North Latah County Highway District Clerk Dan Carscallen said the tractor operator was not paying attention while the disc harrow behind the tractor tore up about 4½ miles of road, including 3½ miles of pavement on Lenville Road southeast of Moscow near East Palouse River Drive.
Carscallen said crews were patching the gouges Wednesday. The grooves in the road were a safety hazard for motorcycles and the edges of parts of the road were torn up.
He said the farmer driving the tractor contacted his insurance company and the highway district is working with them on the situation. Carscallen said he was unsure how much the road repairs would cost.