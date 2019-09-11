Whitman County is embarking on a planning process to prepare for effects of natural disasters. The planning is a response to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.
Bill Tensfeld, director of Whitman County’s Department of Emergency Management, and Robin Cocking, the department’s deputy director, will lead the planning process to update the department’s 2013 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Residents will be asked to contribute to the planning by sharing their knowledge of the area’s vulnerability to hazards based on past occurrences. The public can provide input on all phases of the plan’s development. Questions and comments should be directed to Tensfeld at bill.tensfeld@whitmancounty.net, Cocking at robinc@whitmancounty.net or to O’Dea at bevodea@bridgeviewconsulting.org.
The project is funded by a planning grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to take 6-9 months to complete.