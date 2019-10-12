The Latah County Zoning Commission will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 2B of the Latah County Courthouse, 522 S. Adams St., Moscow.
The commission will receive comments on RZ 1097, a rezone of 2.35 acres from agriculture/forestry to industrial, located on Mill Road in Moscow, and RZ 1098, the rezone of 29.2 acres from agriculture/forestry to rural residential on Chaney and Rothwell Roads in Viola.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call (208) 883-7220.