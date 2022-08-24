Court: Governor can deny clemency for Pizzuto

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court says the governor has the authority to reject a parole board’s commutation recommendation for death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.

The decision means the state can seek a death warrant for Pizzuto. Once issued, the warrant would set Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection in the next 30 days.

Deborah A. Czuba, supervising attorney for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Defenders of Idaho, said Pizzuto’s defense team was “disappointed and devastated” by the ruling. Czuba said she hopes Little takes a closer look at all the reasons the parole commission cited when it recommended clemency.

