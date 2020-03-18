In response to directives from the Idaho Supreme Court and the administrative district judge for the second judicial district, certain restrictions shall apply to all court operations in Latah County, effective immediately, according to a news release from District Court Clerk Henrianne Westberg.
Personal, face-to-face contact with the courts and court personnel is restricted to individuals who have not visited high-risk COVID-19 countries, including, but not limited to, China, Iran, South Korea and any European country within the previous 14 days; have not resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of these countries within the previous 14 days; have not traveled domestically within the U.S. where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission; have not been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency; have not been diagnosed with or had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; and do not have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Everyone who has business with the court should attempt to conduct such business via electronic means, such as telephone or email. All reasonable steps should be taken to avoid any physical presence in the courthouse unless required by law.
If you have a court date between now and April 10, contact your attorney to determine whether you need to appear. If you do not have an attorney, contact the clerk of the court prior to your scheduled appearance date.
During this period of restrictions, family, friends and members of the general public will not be permitted in courtrooms. Only essential court participants will be allowed in the courtrooms unless otherwise authorized by the presiding judge.
The Latah County Jail has suspended all visitation.
For questions, contact the court clerk at (208) 883-2255. The community challenges presented by COVID-19 are ever-changing and the restrictions are likewise subject to change with or without notice as necessary.