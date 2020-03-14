The decision to temporarily move classes online and cancel large events at the two Palouse universities because of the novel coronavirus is hurting the schools and local businesses.
Following guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington State University in Pullman will move to “distance learning,” which means online classes in most instances, for the rest of the semester, according to a letter on behalf of WSU President Kirk Schulz.
WSU had previously left open the possibility of a return to face-to-face teaching in Pullman at some point during the semester. The Pullman campus will remain open during this period and residential, dining and health care facilities will continue to operate.
The letter stated WSU canceled its annual Mom’s Weekend festivities, which were scheduled for early April, in accordance with guidance from state health officials to limit large gatherings in light of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Inslee prohibited all gatherings and events of more than 250 people to cover the entire state and Idaho public health officials recommended postponing or canceling gatherings and public events for events held indoors with more than 250 people.
University of Idaho spokeswoman Jodi Walker said UI classes will move online for an “indefinite period of time” and the university will evaluate the situation daily. If the decision is made to move classes back to a face-to-face forum, a week’s notice will be given, she said.
Walker said all events exceeding 100 people will be canceled for as long as classes are online.
Previously, the university determined classes would be delivered electronically March 23 and 24 — the first two days back from spring break — as a test, with the potential of providing online classes for a longer period of time.
According to an email from UI President Scott Green and Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek to faculty, staff and students, the campus, including residence halls and campus dining options, will remain open with all regular services available.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marie Dymkoski said many Pullman chamber business members are “very, very concerned” because some students may not return to Pullman from spring break, which starts today, because classes will be offered online.
“With a potential of eight weeks of very little income and visitors, it’s going to be a real struggle for many, many of my businesses,” Dymkoski said.
She said the cancellation of Mom’s Weekend will certainly slow that influx of income hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses typically receive during that time. She said other canceled WSU events will affect T-shirt, floral, catering and other businesses.
Mike O’Brien, general manager of the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow and Moscow Chamber of Commerce board president, said the hotel has experienced several group cancellations over the past week and a half. He said the cancellations are for events scheduled a week ago to May.
While the Best Western is in Moscow, O’Brien said it hosts several WSU events and guests, including WSU Mom’s Weekend guests.
He said the hotel is accepting any and all cancellations with no penalties and fees.
He said the hotel, including Seasons Public House and event rooms inside the hotel, is open and staff is taking extra precautionary measures to clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces at the hotel.
Dymkoski and O’Brien encouraged residents to shop local during the tough time for businesses.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central Health District confirmed Friday the state’s first positive case of COVID-19 — a woman older than 50 in the southwestern part of Idaho, according to a news release from the IDHW.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Whitman County, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
“The current risk of COVID-19 in Washington is increasing,” the release said. “As more people are tested, we expect to find positive cases in Whitman County.”
Other events canceled at WSU and UI include:
UIdaho Bound March 28. The event will be moved to a virtual experience for future Vandals, according to the email from Green and Wiencek to faculty, staff and students.
Some of WSU’s high school student preview days. Weiler said those events are canceled for the “foreseeable future” and will be moved to an undetermined alternative method.
Public performances of “The Moors” by Jen Silverman, according to the UI Department of Theatre Arts. Patrons who purchased tickets to “The Moors” are encouraged to contact the Department of Theater Arts for refunds or exchanges.
According to the Whitman County Library Facebook page, all 14 of its branches will be closed March 16-31. All programs have been canceled as well. Due dates for library materials have been extended through April 10 and drop boxes will remain open at all locations. Neill Public Library in Pullman will remain open.
