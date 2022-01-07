Local health agencies on the Palouse reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Whitman County Public Health reported 36 of the additional cases and one new hospitalization in the county. No new deaths were recorded.
There have been 6,422 confirmed cases, 279 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported the other 29 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County. The latest cases include four people younger than 18, 12 people between ages 18-29, six people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 50s and four people in their 60s.
There have been 4,612 confirmed cases, 338 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported eight new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since the hospital’s last update on Dec. 23. The seven-day average positivity rate for tests at Gritman has nearly quadrupled in the last two weeks to reach 19.1%.
Since the pandemic began, the hospital has admitted 177 patients for care who tested positive for COVID-19. Of those hospitalizations, 120 were reported after May of last year.
For the patients admitted since June 1, 82.5% have been unvaccinated and 16.67% were vaccinated. One person’s vaccination status was unable to be determined.