COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Whitman County

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise sharply as Whitman County on Friday reported 69 new positive test results and five new hospitalizations.
No new deaths were reported. There have been 6,491 COVID-19 cases, 284 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.
Since Dec. 30, the county has reported 27 new hospitalizations.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 11 new cases Friday in Latah County.
Those cases include one person between ages 13-17, four people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, three people in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 4,621 confirmed cases, 340 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.