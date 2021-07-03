One more person has reportedly died from COVID-19 in Latah County, according to Friday data released from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The total death toll from the pandemic in Latah County rose to 12.
Both Whitman and Latah counties had zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. Nez Perce County did have two COVID-19 cases.
In Whitman County, there have been 4,416 total COVID-19 cases, 50 related deaths and 128 related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Friday.
In Latah County, there have been 3,047 confirmed cases and 165 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.