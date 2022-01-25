COVID-19 numbers rise over weekend

The rapid spread of COVID-19 did not slow down during the weekend on the Palouse as health care officials reported more than 400 new cases since Friday.
Whitman County reported 253 new cases and no new deaths or hospitalizations. There have been 7,699 cases, 351 hospitalizations and 84 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 171 new cases since Friday in Latah County, which is more than the other four counties it monitors. The new cases include people from all age groups, but the majority are people ages 18-29.
No new deaths were reported. There have been 5,316 confirmed cases, 452 probable cases and 42 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Idaho North Central District reported 377 new cases Monday, which broke the single-day record set Friday.