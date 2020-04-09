A third positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed in Latah County, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
The total count was updated Wednesday afternoon. No further information was available.
Whitman County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 12. There have been at least 368 negative test results.
Pullman Regional Hospital announced that it is not testing people who are asymptomatic at its COVID-19 Triage and Testing Center.
The center will only test people in the at-risk category with symptoms of COVID-19 and any person with mild COVID-19-like symptoms.
The test costs $51.31 if done at the COVID-19 Triage and Testing Center, which is located behind the hospital. PRH stated most health plans cover the test. The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner has stated it is requiring health plans to waive copays and deductibles.
Patients that are tested in the PRH emergency department will be charged for the emergency visit.
The COVID-19 Triage and Testing Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week. PRH asks people to call (509) 336-7345 before coming to the center.
In other areas of the region, Nez Perce is reporting 18 positive COVID-19 cases, while Asotin County is reporting four.
The total number of known cases in Washington has reached 9,097. Deaths have reached 421.
In Idaho, the total number of confirmed cases is listed at 1,232, with 18 deaths.