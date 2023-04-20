A report announced this week by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows in 2021, heart disease, cancer and COVID-19 were the leading causes of death.

There were roughly 3,400 deaths from heart disease, 3,100 from cancerous tumors, and 2,400 COVID-19.

Other leading causes of death included accident, chronic lower respiratory diseases and Alzheimer’s disease. It also included diseases related to the brain and blood vessels such as stroke, as well as diabetes, suicide, and chronic liver disease.

