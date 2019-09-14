Cowboy poet Dave Nordquist and guitarist Boniface “Bodie” Dominguez will perform at the Friendly Neighbors senior citizen meal site from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a drink and pastry before the entertainment begins. Following the performance, the biweekly senior meal will begin with a salad bar served at 11:30 a.m. and entree at noon.
The suggested meal donation for seniors is $5 and $7 for nonseniors.