Lena Whitmore Elementary School Principal Kendra McMillan looks at lightning damage to a honeylocust tree on the playground Monday in Moscow. The tree was struck by lightning Sunday. The school district will monitor the tree to determine whether it is alive, according to Operations Director Charlie Gerke.
