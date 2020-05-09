A longtime Latah County resident and University of Idaho graduate opened a craft beer taproom and retail bottle shop last week next door to Stax sandwich shop on West Sixth Street in Moscow.
Stefan Yauchzee, 41, of Moscow, turned on the lights of his new business, Pour Co., April 30.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the craft beer bar is only open to curbside delivery and pickup. Yauchzee said patrons can also browse and purchase inside for takeout.
Yauchzee said he hopes customers can enjoy a beverage or two inside his business in Stage 4 — June 13 at the earliest — of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan.
Bars and nightclubs, of which Pour Co. is classified, can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, in Stage 4 according to Little’s plan.
Yauchzee said he will offer bar snacks in addition to alcohol when the taproom fully opens, and customers will be allowed to bring their own food inside.
Since area breweries are already selling local brews, Yauchzee said his focus is selling beer that customers will not find anywhere else.
While he offers some Northwest beer, he said he has beer from the United Kingdom, Germany and the eastern U.S. to name a few. He also has a limited wine selection.
Yauchzee said he receives shipments almost daily from different distributors so his selection always fluctuates and he ensures his menu is updated on his website to reflect those changes.
Yauchzee came to the Palouse in 1999 as a University of Idaho student. He graduated in 2003 and decided to stick around.
He lived in Troy for a time but moved back to Moscow about seven years ago. He said he managed Potting Shed Creations in Troy before starting Pour Co. His wife, Kim Yauchzee, works at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
“It’s kind of been a dream the last five years to do something like this,” Yauchzee said.
He said the location, which is right off the eastern edge of the UI campus, is great because it is close to downtown, receives a lot of pedestrian traffic and food establishments are nearby for those who want to eat and grab a beer or two at his business.
Customers can visit www.pourcompanymoscow.com to order and pick up their beverages curbside or inside the establishment, Yauchzee said. Customers can call or text (208) 596-1710 to arrange pickup.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Once it is open to inside seating, hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We just can’t wait to be (fully) up and running eventually and meet everybody,” Yauchzee said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.