A thin but steady stream of shoppers were in evidence for Saturday’s Fall Vintage and Handcraft Fair, hosted annually in Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum.
While attendance was somewhat slower than the fair’s sister event, held each year in the spring, organizers say the Vintage and Craft fair was always imagined as a smaller, more intimate affair.
Organizer Ginger Gallagher said the fall event, now nearing its 30th year, is an opportunity for locals to stock up homemade soaps, sauces and other crafts and to pick up holiday gifts with a little more of a personal touch than something that can be purchased in the store.
Visiting the fair from Lewiston, shopper Mary Kress said that is precisely the reason she stopped by.
“(I) just wanted to do some shopping and I like unique gifts,” Kress said, arguing that the best gifts are usually something that shows how well the giver knows and cares for the recipient. “I like the jewelry with the cute little sayings on them because you can specify them to the individual.”
Gallagher said craft fairs provide a variety of benefits that are lacking in the “big box store” and online experience. She said not only is the shopper interacting with a small business in person rather than through a web browser, but they’re often interacting directly with the people responsible for the product. She also pointed out there are no shipping charges at a craft fair.
“We offer community also,” Gallagher said. “You often see people meeting up to be with their friends instead of going to go eat or a movie or whatever — this is a different type of social event.”
Michael Miles, owner of Coeur d’Alene-based Craft and Lore which creates handmade leather goods, agreed that it’s hard to beat the intimacy of selling directly to the consumer. A former analyst working out of New York City, Miles said he found leather working through a friend and after a viral crowd funding campaign, his company now sells handmade wallets, among other items, all over the world. While online commerce makes up the lion’s share of Craft and Lore’s sales, Miles said he tries to attend in-person events like the craft fair as often as he can.
“Shows only make up 5 percent of our business — I like it because it’s really intimate where I can meet customers and hand them products and talk to them about the leather and the processes,” he said. “When you can hand them a product and you can shake hands with them and show them ‘this is my art’ and put that out there, it’s so much cooler for me than just the stagnant kind of online business.”
Gallagher said the Spring Arts and Crafts fair is hosted annually alongside WSU Mom’s Weekend and attendance is typically dramatically higher. The 2020 event will be held April 3 through 5, also in the Beasley Coliseum.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.