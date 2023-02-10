U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins was expected to be closed throughout the night Thursday as state police and transportation department officials worked to clear the area of a hazardous fuel spill.
Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department, said the Idaho State Police expected the state’s sole north-south highway to remain closed following a semitruck crash that occurred at milepost 177 about 9 a.m. Thursday near Hazard Creek, which is 18 miles south of Riggins.
According to a news release from the transportation department, the tractor-trailer was hauling 8,000 to 11,000 gallons of propane in tanks that ruptured during the crash and allowed the gas to leak out.
Because of the potential danger, people living within a 1-mile radius were evacuated and the roadway was closed between milepost 161, which is at New Meadows, and milepost 180.
Travelers were advised to find alternate routes between northern and southern Idaho, which for most people probably meant a detour through northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington.
The driver of the truck was injured, the news release said, and was transported to a nearby hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A HAZMAT team arrived on scene to begin securing the accident area.
The roadway was expected to be closed for an extended period of time, the state police reported Thursday afternoon, with an unknown time frame to reopen.