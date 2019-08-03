After a week of learning coding skills at the University of Idaho, a cohort of local middle school-aged children celebrated with a final task: cracking a “secret message” from “Russia.”
For the past week, the young students participated in an annual summer coding camp offered through the UI’s Doceo Center in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences.
The camp invites students from nearby school districts to the UI campus for a week of coding and programming-oriented activities. Activities included using simple drag-and-drop-style coding software to construct a movie or game by adding premade segments of code to a procedure, playing with educational robots that can be coded with a series of commands and even decoding ciphers.
For their final challenge, students were tasked with cracking a cipher designed by one of the teachers involved in the program. Students had to use the children’s book “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” as a key to decode a secret message, allegedly intercepted from Russia. Once the code was cracked, it was revealed that Russians forces were planning to raid Area 51 to kidnap America’s aliens. The students would then design some kind of a solution to prevent the Russians from completing their mission.
While the details of the challenge may seem silly, Doceo Director Cassidy Hall said these tasks help children hone real life-skills that don’t relate solely to programming.
“They are learning basically, computational thinking skills — so how to solve problems, and then how to apply those problem-solving strategies to different types of technologies — it really has a tech twist,” Hall said. “What we want them to get from this is really that the problem-solving piece, because coding is problem solving.”
Tonia Dousay, an assistant professor and researcher with the center, said UI will eventually offer an undergraduate major in computer science education. She said there is a growing demand for schools to offer meaningful training in computer sciences and robotics — and while institutions like the UI try to create a pipeline of qualified teachers, the coding camp helps address that need.
This year’s camp was supplemented by a handful of teachers seeking a graduate-level certification through the UI to teach computer science. Those teachers helped create and deliver programming for the camp as part of the culmination of their training. Dousay said this will be the first cohort to emerge from the new 2-year-old program.
“This (certification) program is for in-service teachers — existing teachers — who already have a license in Idaho and want to add the computer science endorsement to it so that they can teach these classes,” Dousay said. “Their entire task this month in the methods class with me was to think about this camp and start creating outlines to design the afternoon activities.”
Charles Horikami, a history teacher from the Bear Lake School District in southern Idaho, said before he began the computer science certification program, he didn’t even own a cellphone. Now, as he nears the program’s end, he said the demand for coding skills in virtually every field has only intensified, as has the need for teachers capable of instructing students in technology-related subjects.
“Nationwide, computer science is the number one growing workforce (need),” Horikami said. “I like to focus mostly on cyber security and in Idaho, we’re short thousands of cyber security jobs — nationwide, it’s almost half a million that are just unfilled positions.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.