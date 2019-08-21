The Idaho Central Credit Union building slated to open in November at the former Quad Cities Nissan dealership on West Third Street in Moscow is now expected to open in the spring after the credit union experienced about $1.5 million of unexpected contamination cleanup costs on the site.
“It slowed us down in time, but not in desire,” Idaho Central Credit Union CEO Kent Oram said.
Oram said crews found fuel tanks buried underground — some of which had leaked — but all the tanks and contaminated soils have been removed. Railroad ties and other debris were also discovered under the surface. Oram said more cleanup took place than anticipated.
“It was unexpected I would say, but not disastrous,” Oram said. “But that’s all over with and now we’re working toward construction.”
The location is on a sweeping curve as motorists heading east first hit West Third Street from Pullman Road. Quad Cities Nissan operated the site from 2015 to 18, and Ambassador Auto and Ambassador Subaru owned the property prior to that.
Oram said the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality asked that test wells be installed on the property so DEQ officials can monitor the contaminants.
When confronted with the expense, Oram said ICCU officials faced the decision of walking away from the property or continuing to build. They chose to cover the unexpected cost and push forward.
“Of course, based on our commitment to the University of Idaho with that arena that’s going up, there’s no way we walk away,” Oram said.
The UI broke ground on the $51 million ICCU Arena on the north side of the Kibbie Dome in June, and it is expected to be completed by fall of 2021. The 62,000-square-foot arena will have a capacity of 4,200 and will be built almost entirely of Idaho-grown wood.
Construction of the credit union building should start soon, Oram said, with pouring of the concrete foundation a few weeks away.
Oram said in previous newspaper reports that the building will be between 5,000 and 5,500 square feet and will incorporate design features reminiscent of the Palouse. He said the project will include sustainable features such as use of recyclable materials in the construction and energy-efficient lighting and insulation.
“We’re excited to get through that process and work towards getting open in the spring,” Oram said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.