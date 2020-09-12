Officials say firefighting crews will increase fire suppression activity this weekend in the Malden and Pine City area.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters will work to expand fire lines and suppress hot spots.
Malden and Pine City, both destroyed by a Labor Day fire that is now estimated at 17,781 acres, remain under evacuation orders. Residents are allowed to return to their properties to assess damage.
The fire remains at zero percent contained. It burned 121 homes, eight commercial properties and 94 other structures.
The Manning Fire, located northwest of Colfax, is 25 percent contained. The sheriff’s office says crews “hope to make considerable progress on the Manning Fire over the next day or two, which has consumed approximately 3000 acres.”
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Manning Fire destroyed three homes, one other structure and a bridge.