U.S. Highway 95 and the Old Pollock Road about 6 miles south of Riggins are expected to be closed for one hour Friday to allow Idaho Transportation Department crews to blast rock from a slope that collapsed July 3.
An estimated 14,000 cubic yards of unstable rock will be blasted from the hillside, the same amount that has fallen to the road since the first slide at milepost 188.
Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the transportation department, said the tentative time of closure Friday will be 4-5 p.m. PDT. That schedule is subject to change, she added, depending on the progress crews make this week drilling holes in the rock slope where the blasting powder will be loaded.
“We need to make progress to make repairs in a timely fashion,” Sausser said, noting that it’s been nearly two months since Idaho’s main north-south arterial was disrupted by the rockslide. “We appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Traffic will be shifted onto Old Pollock Road on Thursday night in anticipation of the blast. The complete closure Friday is expected to last just one hour, and traffic will be allowed to travel through the area on Old Pollock Road after the demolition.
Jared Hopkins, operations engineer for the project, said the priority is to ensure the residual rock is stable after the blast and to clear the temporary road around the base of the slide.
“That could take up to a week, during which we will need to keep traffic on Old Pollock Road,” Hopkins said.
This blast is the first of two planned to remove material from the slope. The second blast has not yet been scheduled.
Long-term repairs also include reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing. They are expected to take until late October to complete.
Anyone seeking more information about the project may download the 511 app to check for the latest conditions. For progress updates, drivers can visit itd.idaho.gov/us95rigginsslide and follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter.
