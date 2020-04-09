Streets are less crowded but crime is largely unchanged in Latah County, according to top law enforcement officials.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said more time is needed to determine if call volumes have changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moscow police officers responded to 1,003 calls in March 2019 and 869 calls in March of this year. Fry said the 134-call decrease is a small one.
Local and state orders to close businesses, stay home and avoid large gatherings were established in mid-to-late March.
Several University of Idaho students did not return to Moscow after spring break because the university moved to online classes for the duration of the semester and students were encouraged to stay home.
Minor in possession citations and UI campus calls declined, while noise complaints increased from January to March in Moscow.
Fry said there were four MIP citations in January, three in February and zero in March. There were 88 calls at UI in January, 125 in February and 84 in March, and Fry said he expects the April number to be much less than 84.
There were 17 noise complaints each in January and February and 31 in March. Fry said the increase in March could be attributed to the nicer weather.
Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said he believes call volumes in recent weeks have remained about normal.
“I do anticipate getting more calls in the future though if this doesn’t end because people will be cooped up too long,” Skiles said.
He said suspicious calls have increased lately because people are staying home and are able to report more suspicious activity when peering out their windows.
Fry said domestic reports are rising in many cities across the country but that is not the case in Moscow. There were 20 domestic calls in January, 24 in February and 23 in March.
Skiles said he has not seen an uptick in domestic calls but he could see those calls increase if people are forced to stay at home for a couple more months.
Fry said fewer DUI arrests can be attributed to bars being closed.
Skiles and Fry said both agencies are looking to cite instead of arrest people to avoid potentially contaminating law enforcement officers, vehicles and the Latah County Jail with the coronavirus.
“There’s some things obviously that we need to continue to arrest for but we are trying to cite and release when at all possible,” Fry said.
For example, a driver is typically arrested for a DUI, but Skiles said deputies are choosing to cite people for that charge instead. He said a person arrested for DUI usually bonds out of jail in an hour to an hour and a half anyway.
Skiles said a couple jail isolation cells are designated for inmates with COVID-19, but no inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Each agency has received reports of people not following stay home, social distancing and large gathering orders, and both Skiles and Fry said their deputies and officers are educating the public on those orders instead of citing them.
Skiles said deputies are practicing social distancing when responding to calls and using gloves when handling an individual’s items.
Fry said officers are also following social distancing guidelines and asking to speak with people outside a home or building when at the scene of a call. He said officers are speaking with reporting parties over the phone more often than in the past, instead of physically responding to a call.
