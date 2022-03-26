Since 2010, the Washington State University Libraries have celebrated WSU authors “as they share their successes in scholarship, creative thought and professional achievements through published works,” through a yearly event known as Crimson Reads. Crimson Reads is part of WSU’s Showcase Week, a university-wide celebration of academic and creative excellence.
Every year is a little different. There is always a display of books, of course, but also a program connected to one or more of the titles (in the past virtually all the books were purchased in print but changing times and the impact of the pandemic resulted in more ebooks this year). Past programs have included panel discussions with a moderator, author readings and lectures, and more. The 2022 program was grouped around a theme, “Reflections of Home: Contextualizing Meaningful Spaces Through Literature,” and focused on two works, “Coming Home to Nez Perce Country: The Niimiipuu Campaign to Repatriate Their Exploited Heritage,” by Trevor Bond, the libraries’ associate dean for digital initiatives and special collections, and the poetry collection, “In the Night,” by English professor Cameron McGill. Trevor’s part included a related talk by Nakia Williamson-Cloud, a storyteller and the director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Cultural Resources Program.
“Coming Home to Nez Perce Country” was about a collection of about 21 items of Nez Perce tribal regalia that was taken in the 1840s by missionary Henry Spaulding and shipped back to his home in Ohio. The collection ended up at what is now known as Ohio History Connection, and in the mid-1990s they put the collection up for sale for $600,000. With very little time and no modern crowdfunding tools, the Nez Perce Tribe raised the money to bring their regalia home. Nakia Williamson-Cloud then took up the story after the events of the book, relating how in recent years Ohio History Connection returned the money, recognizing the ownership and ethical considerations around the repatriation of tribal property. The regalia is now an important part of the cultural life of the tribe. Both noted that this case was part of an ongoing reconsideration by museums and historical organizations of indigenous artifacts in their collections. The regalia is an example of material culture, tied to the land and the people from which it came.
Cameron McGill noted that his poetry collection was published during the pandemic — he was spending so much time at home that he wanted to travel again, even if only in his memory. The poems are about the overlap between places and identity, emotions and memory, often through a lens of mental health. He even included latitude and longitude coordinates in some of the titles, connecting individual poems to particular places and times in his experience and memory.
For the first time, Crimson Reads was recorded, and the link and a list of Crimson Reads books published in 2021 and celebrated at Crimson Reads 2022 can be found at libguides.libraries.wsu.edu/crimsonreads along with all the Crimson Reads book titles and catalog links going back to the first one in 2010. Of course, we recognize that although we try to capture as many books written by WSU faculty, staff, and students as we can in this event, it is probably not a comprehensive list. We continually try, however, and we look forward to all the wonderful scholarly and creative works published by the WSU community in 2022 and celebrated at Crimson Reads 2023.
O’English is the social science reference and instruction librarian at Washington State University.