State superintendent Debbie Critchfield has turned in her budget request for next year — and a sizable request for this year.

She is asking for slightly more than $92 million for the current school year — backfill to cover the transition back to a K-12 funding formula based on student attendance.

“The Idaho Legislature and governor have made historic investments in the K-12 budget … and we want schools to have access to this appropriation,” Critchfield’s State Department of Education says in its budget request, submitted late last week.

Recommended for you