Diane M. Wilson has retired as school crossing guard at the corner of Southeast Crestview and Southeast Spring Streets in Pullman. That means you may not see her today — the school district’s first day of classes — as you have for the past 21 years. For many of those years, she was accompanied by her faithful cat, Mischief. Wilson and her husband, Robert, moved to Pullman in 1976. Since then, she has been a volunteer in the community for organizations, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Pullman Meals on Wheels, Pullman Head Start, Pullman Junior Miss, State Junior Miss, WSU Women’s Club and Pullman Food Bank. The photo and information about Wilson was submitted by Terence L. Day of Pullman.