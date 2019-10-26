With the exit of Troy Mayor Ken Whitney Jr., two sitting city councilors have put their hat in the ring for the seat, to be challenged by longtime resident Jeff Shrewsberry.
Paul Groseclose has declined to run for his spot on city council this year in favor of a bid for the mayorship, and council President Steve Corr has also announced his candidacy — though if he were to lose, Corr would return to the council to serve the last two years of his term. If Corr wins the election, city officials said his council spot would be filled by appointment.
Shrewsberry, who bills himself as a pro-business, “Ronald Reagan, born-and-bred conservative,” said he has nothing but respect for his opponents, but wanted to ensure his neighbors had options.
“I’m running strictly as an alternative to the status quo. Steve and Paul are great guys, I’m not going to say anything bad about them — but I’m just trying to give people a third option,” Shrewsberry said. “Maybe there’s a different way of doing things, different ideas — give me a try.”
Also a volunteer fireman, Groseclose said he was motivated to run in part through a sense of civic duty. He said his time on city council has given him a familiarity with city issues. One of Troy’s most dire predicaments, he said, is a need to adjust the city’s water discharge to comply with new EPA standards. He said he would like to find a way to work with other environmental agencies in the state to help get discharge levels under control.
Corr agreed, saying he’d like to find a way to meet standards while minimizing the cost to city residents — possibly by seeking grant funds. Corr also mentioned he would like to implement more effective communication strategies between city leadership and residents. He even suggested creating an emailed newsletter to keep locals up to speed on city business.
“One of my biggest issues is wanting to make the community more aware and (have) better communication between what’s going on with the city and to the public,” Corr said. “So many times they’re left out in the dark and sometimes I feel that if a good explanation was given to them, and they understood it, they would realize why (something) has to be done.”
Meanwhile, in a paralleling city council race, three people will challenge incumbent Bill Abbott for his and Groseclose’s seats. The two candidates who earn the most votes will be elevated to the council with terms that would expire in November 2023.
While not an incumbent herself, Cindy Gray has previously been elected to the council and she said that experience has given her an appetite for more. She said she chose not to run for a consecutive term after her first successful race so she could focus on family, but with her children just a little more grown up these days, she’s ready to get back in the saddle. Were she to be elected, Gray said she would be especially focused on listening to residents’ needs, including those of business owners and other community leaders.
“I think that some areas that we could look at will be whether the draw is to bring people in for local recreation, or community events, or even a stay in our local RV park,” Gray said. “At the end of the day, I think bringing people into our town is good for local businesses.”
Challenger and stay-at-home mom Cori Sandler said she would like to see community growth — but in a way that supports residents and does not risk obscuring Troy’s quiet, small-town feel. While she has no experience holding elected office, Sandler said she would be attentive to the needs of her neighbors.
“I would be somebody who would be able to get out there and hear what people are interested in having happened in town, and then wanting to work with those people to make those things happen,” she said.
Sandler, Gray and Abbott will face 29-year-old Korey Chapman, owner of Little Moose Prints. For his inaugural run for city office, Chapman said he would like to help promote, support and organize business interests in town — possibly by forming a local chamber of commerce.
He said there are plenty of things that make Troy an attractive place to visit or run a business, and he would like to take a more direct role in helping the local community thrive.
“Troy is kind of the gateway to Moscow as far as a big city goes or 30 minutes in the other direction, it’s the wilderness area of Idaho,” he said. “It’s the perfect spot to be — you’re not out in the middle of nowhere, but you can have that feel one way or the other.”
Incumbent Bill Abbott could not be reached for comment.
