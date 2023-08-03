An 84-year-old Culdesac man charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Nez Perce County Jail.
Charles F. Nims made an initial appearance before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Wednesday. According to court documents, a minor told police Nims had allegedly molested her 9 or 10 times starting when she was 5 or 6 years old and lasting until she was about 12. On one occasion, the child alleged that the molestation included genital to genital contact after Nims pulled down her pants and pulled her on top of him.
When interviewed by police, Nims allegedly told investigators that the child would flirt with him and it made him feel young. He said he took her to a house in Lapwai four or five times with the intention of having sex, and the two engaged in foreplay, which he described as what happens before sex. He told investigators that he had to stop himself before things went too far.
If found guilty of the felony charge, Nims could serve up to life in prison.
Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Nathanial Rupp said Nims is a threat to the child and to the community and asked Olds to set his bond at $250,000. Nims said he has a monthly social security income of about $900. Initial-appearance public defender Payton Lawrence asked Olds to set bond at $50,000.
The magistrate judge granted the state’s request but told Nims he can ask for his bond to be lowered during a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 16.