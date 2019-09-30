Preston Synder and founder of Pullman Marketing, Adam Jones, will present on the “State of Social Media” at the Cup O’ Joe on the Palouse meeting 10-11 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman.
Synder and Jones will discuss five key changes in social media that can affect businesses, focusing on trends and updates in 2019 for small businesses.
James Cole, grand prize winner in the high school round at the Washington State University Business Plan Competition, will show-case his new company, Videsse Video Productions.
For more information, contact Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.