Scott McBeath, owner of Pullman’s Three Forks Bike and Brew, will speak at the Cup O’ Joe interactive business support coffee group meeting at 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
McBeath will discuss the goals and visions of the business, as well as how community partnerships with schools and other entities will assist in the growth of providing safe cycling programs for kids and adults.
Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.