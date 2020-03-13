Palouse Curling Club will host a beginner’s clinic for participants to learn how to curl starting at 5 p.m. today at Palouse Ice Rink, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Cost is $10 per person.
A curling tournament, or bonspiel, will begin today evening and continue through Sunday morning. At least three games will be guaranteed for each team. No experience is necessary to participate in the tournament, and clinic-goers are encouraged to compete.
Tournament cost is $200 per team, which generally have four players. The clinic fee will be waived when participants sign up for the bonspiel.
Money raised from the tournament will benefit the Palouse Ice Rink. Additional fundraising opportunities will be available through concessions and raffle prizes.