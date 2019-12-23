Nick Pappin watches his stone slide after releasing it Sunday morning during an open curling session at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow. Another open session will take place Sunday. The public is invited to take part, no experience is necessary.
Michael Allen throws a stone Sunday morning during an open curling session at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.
Kai Eiselein/Daily News
Nick Pappin watches his stone slide after releasing it Sunday morning during an open curling session at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow. Another open session will take place Sunday. The public is invited to take part, no experience is necessary.
Kai Eiselein/Daily News
Shawn Jordan releases a stone Sunday morning during an open curling session at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.
Kai Eiselein/Daily News
Michael Allen, left, gives Nick Pappin a target to throw at while Shawn Jordan, right, looks on Sunday morning during an open curling session at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.