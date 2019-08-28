The Idaho Recovery Open Awareness Ride is scheduled for this weekend, with bicyclists expected to arrive around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Moscow.
Bicyclists for IROAR will travel throughout the entire state of Idaho, celebrating the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month.
The Latah Recovery Community Center in Moscow will sponsor other activities celebrating National Recovery Month, including a family and teen mental health and substance abuse informational day Sept. 14 at the Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St.; a program titled “The Opioid Crisis Hits Home” Sept. 21 at City Hall; and a fourth birthday bash and celebration of those in recovery Sept. 28 at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
For more information, contact the center at (208) 883-1045.