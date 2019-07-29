A blustery day did not stop families from strapping on their helmets and embarking on a 15-mile bike ride from Moscow to Troy on Saturday as part of Fondo on the Palouse.
The Family Fondo route to Troy was among four routes people rode during the large scale cycling event that takes riders throughout the Palouse. T-Jay Clevenger, founder of the event, said approximately 160 people registered for the event, which is the most in its three years.
The name of the event is rooted in Italy, where cyclists compete in “gran fondos,” or “big rides.” An official gran fondo is 74 miles, though the distances included in the Fondo on the Palouse were 14, 50 and 100 miles.
The Deaton family, of Moscow, joined cyclists of all ages at the starting line of the Family Fondo at Guy Wicks Field on the University of Idaho campus.
“We just wanted to do some family activities this summer,” said Brett Deaton, who was joined by his wife, Darci Deaton, and 14-year-old daughter, Adina Deaton.
Brett said it would be a great experience for Adina, and provide a relaxed, friendly setting for them to meet other people from around the community.
Nathan Palmer also wanted an activity to enjoy with his daughter, 3-year-old Sammy Palmer, who donned a helmet decorated with pictures of dinosaurs.
“I could do it with my daughter and make some memories,” he said about his reason for registering for the event.
Palmer hoped a strong tailwind would aid them in their journey to Troy. That wind caused some havoc early on when a gust blew over one of the Fondo on the Palouse employee tents at the starting line.
The wind did not seem to faze the riders, however.
In addition to the Family Fondo, brave cyclists could choose Moscow Fondo, a 100-mile route taking cyclists on a loop that started and ended in Moscow and ran through Pullman, Colfax, Palouse, Potlatch, Harvard and Deary.
The Latah/Chipman Fondo was 50 miles and followed the Latah and Bill Chipman trails to both Pullman and Troy. The Potlatch Fondo, also 50 miles, took riders from Moscow to Potlatch, passing through Troy, Deary and Princeton.
Throughout the day, shuttle buses transported people around the fondo course back to the starting line in Moscow. After their journey ended, riders were greeted at the finish line at Guy Wicks Field with ice cream and music
Hank Riebold, 9, of Colfax, joined his mother, Kara Riebold, on the Family Fondo because he enjoys the thrill of the race.
“I just like being competitive and racing people,” he said.
Rebecca Couch’s children, 9-year-old Jonah and 7-year-old Jezebel are both just getting into biking and thought it would be fun to take a trip to Troy.
“It’s just fun,” she said. “I enjoy the exercise.”
According to its website, proceeds for Fondo on the Palouse go toward the Latah Trail Foundation and other local nonprofits.
