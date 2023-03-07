DACA renewal comes, but future unknown

Monica Carrillo-Casas

Editor’s note: Monica Carrillo-Casas is a successful student at the University of Idaho and a part-time reporter at the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Her work status is in limbo because she was born in Mexico and came to the United States with her parents when she was a baby. Because she came here illegally, she can’t apply for citizenship. She can — and has — applied for protection from deportation every two years via Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) since becoming a teenager. Her most recent DACA renewal was delayed a few weeks, but was recently granted, allowing her to return to work.

———

There were days before my DACA expired that I hoped it would miraculously get renewed and I would have my approval in the mail the next day.