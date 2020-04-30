After two decades of operation, the Daily Grind coffeehouse on Pullman’s Main Street will shut its doors.
The business announced Tuesday on Instagram its coffeehouse will close after Friday. The Daily Grind’s two drive-through locations on South Grand Avenue and North Grand Avenue will remain open.
The coffeehouse is closing because of COVID-19 restrictions, owner Tami Grady said. The business was already struggling to keep up with rising costs of labor and goods even before the pandemic limited its operations, she said.
“We tried to hang in there as long as we could,” Grady said.
Grady said even when Washington businesses are allowed to reopen their doors to customers, there will likely be limits to how many customers can sit inside. She said those limits would hurt the Daily Grind because the coffeehouse was a place that people would come and stay. Without any “big ticket items” on its menu, it relied on that volume of people, she said.
According to its website, the Daily Grind Espresso was founded in Pullman in 1995, and the coffeehouse opened in 1999. Grady said she is incorporating the coffeehouse staff into the drive-thrus, which will be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Grady said she is saddened to close down the coffeehouse. She said people have grown up in Pullman with the Daily Grind being a constant presence. She said it particularly benefited the youth in Pullman by being a popular hangout spot.
“It was a nice safe place for them to come,” she said.
Grady said she will be selling off merchandise and the coffeehouse’s tables and chairs to the public. She said right now there is no sign of the downtown location opening again.
She is grateful for the community showing its support for the Daily Grind since the announcement was made. She said some wanted to band together to try and help the coffeehouse stay open, but she said it is beyond help at this point.
“It’s nobody’s fault,” Grady said.
