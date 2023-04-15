The University of Idaho Library Special Collections and Archives is home to hundreds of thousands of historic photographs. Those preserved images capture a diverse array of subjects, from aerial views of Idaho’s forests to zoological specimens from teaching collections. There are also countless snapshots of everyday life in the region from the late 19th century to the present. One particularly rich set of photos in our repository is the Hodgins Drugphotograph collection.

The Hodgins name has a long history on Moscow’s Main Street. Roland Hodgins and his business partner, Tom Reese, became the owners of White’s Drug Store, the town’s first such establishment, in 1891. They moved the business in 1892 from the northeast corner of First and Main streets to the newly constructed building between the Moscow Hotel and First National Bank. Hodgins Drug Store has operated continuously at 307 S. Main St. for more than 120 years. Today’s shoppers will know Hodgins not just for its pharmacy service but also its impressive selection of toys, games and model kits. The addition of “Hobbies” to the Hodgins brand came in the 1960s.

While much about the local business has remained the same the past 12 decades, one major component of service that did not survive our collective transition to digital cameras was Hodgins Photo. The store invested in the emerging technology of personal photography early on.

