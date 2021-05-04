Moscow-Pullman Daily News freelance columnist Jade Stellmon earned a pair of awards in the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2020 Awards.
Stellmon, of Moscow, writes a twice-monthly “Her View” column for the Opinion Page of the Daily News. She earned a first-place award in the general column category for Idaho daily newspapers, and third place in the opinion column category for Idaho dailies. The winners were announced Saturday.
Stellmon entered three columns from 2020 for the general column category: “We walk in vastly different parking lots,” (published June 1); “No easy way to exterminate the virus on the Palouse,” (Sept. 7); and “No one is leaving on my account,” (Nov. 2).
Stellmon’s award-winning opinion column was “Honestly, why do people knock mail-in voting?” published Aug. 24.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists from all media. The group’s mission is to promote excellence in journalism, freedom of expression and freedom of information.
This is the second consecutive year a Daily News columnist has earned an honor from the Idaho Press Club. In 2019, columnist William Brock earned a second-place award for general column writing for his regular Daily News column, “Force of Nature.” Brock also won a first-place award for outdoor writing in 2019 for a piece in The Spokesman-Review on canoeing the Salmon River.
A complete list of 2020 awards winners can be found here: idahopressclub.org/awards/best-of-2020-award-winners/.