TPC Holdings Inc., the parent company of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, announced the purchase of a Spokane Valley printing and publishing company Tuesday.
Griffin Publishing joins TPC’s other business operations, which include TPC Commercial Printing, Today’s Mail, Studio 1892 and Gander Digital.
Griffin Publishing was previously owned and operated by George Griffin Jr., who founded the company in 2002. He will continue to be part of TPC’s commercial print and mail operations, said Nathan Alford, who serves as editor and publisher of the Tribune and Daily News and is chief executive officer of TPC’s other subsidiaries.
“The health of our region’s independent press depends on partnerships like this,” Alford said. “And George has built partnerships throughout the Northwest the right way. That’s with good people, quality work and trust. Our small company is built on the same foundation.”
TPC’s 13,480-square-foot Spokane Valley location was constructed on 1.85 acres in 1997 and houses a Goss Community press, as well as a four-color, sheet-fed Ryobi press. It prints and mails several publications and direct-mail pieces, and publishes the Auto Clipper, a used-vehicle magazine that is distributed throughout the Spokane region and greater Inland Northwest.
“Our ever-evolving media mix, and market expansion, helps fuel this generation’s commitment to local journalism,” Alford said.
“It’s a shared passion — the same that George built his company on — that makes this new venture such a great fit,” added A.L. (Butch) Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings.