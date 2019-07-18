Dairy West, an organization that represents Idaho and Utah dairy farmers, donated a refrigerated truck to the Idaho Foodbank to increase the nonprofit’s ability to store and deliver perishable food products throughout the state, including to food banks in Latah County and Lewiston.
The truck, which cost $115,000, can store approximately 1,800 gallons of fresh milk. Dairy products are some of the most requested but least available items at food pantries, according to an Idaho Foodbank news release.